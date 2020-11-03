Posted on by

Fairbornites get out the vote

Voters in Bath Township exercise their right.

London Bishop | Greene County News

Voters at Wright State University Nutter Center receive a stylus and voting card prior to casting their ballots.


London Bishop | Greene County News

Voters at the Nutter Center cast their ballots.


London Bishop | Greene County News

Lines at the Nutter Center polls were manageable most of the day. Around lunchtime, voters could come, cast their ballots, and be done in less than 20 minutes.


London Bishop | Greene County News

