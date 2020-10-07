Fairborn seeks citizens for advisory boards, committees

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is actively looking for interested citizens to serve on the city’s advisory boards and committees.

The announcement comes as resignations and expired terms will open up several vacancies on Thursday, Dec. 31.

City officials said they would like to select from a wide pool of applicants, and have chosen to poll from the entire community. Fairborn is looking for applicants “willing to offer their assistance to City Council by serving on one of the City’s various volunteer advisory boards or committees.”

“The City of Fairborn needs the help of its many talented and dedicated citizens,” city officials wrote in a statement.

All positions are on a volunteer basis. Interested parties can contact the Fairborn city manager’s office for more information. Applications are available at the Fairborn Government Center City Administration, 44 West Hebble Avenue, or can be made through the city’s website. Applications are due to the city manager’s office by Monday, Nov. 9.

The opening positions are as follows:

Board of Tax Appeals (one 3-year term and one unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2022)

The Board of Tax Appeals hears and makes decisions on city income tax payments. The board shall have jurisdiction to affirm, reverse or modify any such assessment, ruling or decision or any part thereof, made by the superintendent of taxation from which an appeal has been filed as provided in the Fairborn city income tax ordinances. The board meets as needed.

Board of Zoning Appeals (one 5-year term)

The board hears and decides appeals from administrative decisions in the enforcement and interpretation of the zoning code of the city. It hears petitions for variances from the zoning code where exceptions or unusual circumstances applying to the property in question exist, and hears requests for variances to flood plain regulations. The board meets every third Tuesday at 6 p.m. as needed.

Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council (four unexpired terms to Dec. 31, 2022)

The council reviews properties that have received Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) tax abatement and assure exempted property is upholding conditions of the agreement. The council meets annually.

Mayor’s Beautification Committee (four 3-year terms and 2 unexpired terms to Dec. 31, 2022)

This committee serves in an advisory capacity to council and other municipal bodies in matters where legal or aesthetic requirements affecting the appearance of buildings and grounds are involved. The committee meets every fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Neighborhood Betterment Council (one 3-year term and two unexpired terms to Dec. 31, 2022)

The Neighborhood Betterment Council is involved in the development of the Consolidated Plan and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) planning process, including annual updates, identification of housing and community development needs and the setting or priorities, review of proposed uses of funds, providing funding recommendations to the city manager and review of program performances. The council meets as needed.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (five 3-year terms and one unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2022)

The board advises the council in matters concerning maintenance and development of city parks. It reviews land dedication proposals submitted by plat developers, submits recommendations to council, and assists at all special events. The board meets every last Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Personnel Advisory Board (one 3-year term and one unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2022)

The board hears grievances of city employees in accordance with the personnel rules and regulations, reviews proposals to reclassify or establish positions within the classified services. The board meets as needed.

Planning Board (three 3-year terms)

The planning board may make recommendations to the city manager and council on all matters affecting the physical growth and development of the city. It reviews proposals for new plats and requests for conditional use permits and applications for rezoning. The board meets every second Tuesday (fourth Tuesday as needed) at 4 p.m.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

