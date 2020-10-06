Ag, natural resources happenings in October

As we turn the corner into October many programs and events take place for agriculture and natural resources. The crops begin to turn just as the tree leaves and harvest is just around the corner.

This year the annual Farm Science Review was held Sept. 22-24 at fsr.osu.edu. The event looked slightly different being in a virtual format but had great success. I had the opportunity to give a presentation on goat production and selecting the breed of goat that best fits your farm during the virtual Farm Science Review in the Small Farm Center. This presentation and many other resources will be available for a few weeks online at fsr.osu.edu if you did not have a chance to log on a few weeks ago.

As part of the agronomic crops team, each county ag educator was asked to provide crop yield update videos to be compiled to show yield potentials from around the state. A few weeks back, I took to the fields and did some yield estimates. Be sure to check in online for the video.

Some of the other things taking place were the virtual National Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinators Conference where we hope to bring back some new home horticulture program ideas that we can implement in 2021.

Also, the last week was the National Association of County Agriculture Agents virtual meeting. There, I will be presented on a statewide youth leadership program called LOOK to Ohio. I always look forward to learning from other colleagues from across the nation.

Finally, we will turn the corner into October as harvest will be in full swing, the last of the summer farm activities will occur and winter preparation will be in high time. Enjoy the fall weather! As always, contact me if I can be of assistance.

Farm finance

Have questions on the latest cash rent values or custom farming rates? The 2020 data is now available. Call the office or email me.

Do you need accounting publications for 2021? We have farm account books in stock at the office to keep you up to date on your records! Let us know if we can get you something.

Soil sampling

When was the last time you had your soil tested? We can help with getting your soil tested.

First, collect a dry soil sample of your field, lawn, or area of interest and visit greene.osu.edu or go.osu.edu/gcsoiltest. Agronomic soil samples cost $17 and are incremental for each additional, while turf/ornamental/lawn samples cost $21 and are incremental for each additional. If you are unsure how to take a soil sample, visit greene.osu.edu to learn more. The OSU Extension office accepts soil samples anytime online, in our dropbox, or by dropping them off by appointment. We will get the results and be in contact with you on next steps to maximize your growing space.

Food production gardening

The Ohio State University Extension Greene County, Agriculture and Natural Resources team embarked on a journey in 2020 to provide food production education to the Greene County community amid COVID-19. In April 2020, OSU Extension Greene County met as part of the Community Roots coalition to focus the third year of involvement in a community garden near the east end of Xenia.

The Community Roots coalition is comprised of members from Greene County Public Health, the City of Xenia, and the Ohio State University Extension Greene County. The goal of the coalition is to promote healthy lifestyles across Greene County. The community garden at Lexington Park provides shared, communal gardening space along with scheduled program days for those interested in learning about gardening, nutrition, and sustainability.

To emphasize the increased food security focus of the garden OSU Extension Greene County also hopes to engage the greater community. Over the last few months, OSU Extension Greene County, Agriculture and Natural Resources staff, Trevor Corboy and Kim Hupman along with master gardener volunteers have worked to grow local food consisting of a diverse range of vegetable crops. This is in 16–600 square feet growing plots as part of the City of Xenia garden plot rental program at its new location in Lexington Park. To date, the program has generated more than 1,476 pounds of produce that has been donated to local food pantries in the Greene County community. This program has been two fold in that educational videos are being developed to teach people how to grow different types of vegetables, but also how to manage their growing spaces, how to cook and prepare what they grow, and finally what to do next in the garden and kitchen.

By Trevor Corboy

Trevor Corboy is an agriculture and natural resources Ohio State Extension educator. Contact him at corboy.3@osu.edu or 937-372-9971.

