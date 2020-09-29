Alzheimer’s Association hosting panel for veterans

DAYTON — Miami Valley veterans and their families are invited to attend a Veterans Services Panel on Thursday, Oct. 1 designed to connect the region’s veterans with a host of community services.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, the free virtual event will be held from 2-3 p.m. using video conferencing technology. Veterans who are experiencing cognitive impairment will learn how to connect with the Alzheimer’s Association for education and support for them and for their families. Other panelists include representatives from the Dayton VA Medical Center, Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission and Vetslink 211 of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an Alzheimer’s Military Task Force dedicated to working with the Dayton VA Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other veterans’ groups to identify veterans with dementia and to help connect them and their families to the free resources the Alzheimer’s Association offers. The Miami Valley is home to approximately 200,000 veterans and veterans with traumatic brain injuries or post traumatic stress disorder are 60 percent more likely to get dementia, according to a release.

Nationwide, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed, the release said. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia.

Pre-registration is required. To attend the Veterans Services Panel, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.