Library receives COVID safety funding

COLUMBUS — The Office of Budget and Management distributed $175,000 to the Greene County Public Library last week as part of COVID-19 safety funding to Ohio Public Libraries.

The funding covers all seven locations: Beavercreek, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Winters-Bellbrook, Xenia, and Yellow Springs. It is meant to assist libraries in operating safely during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including supporting increased sanitation costs, maintaining social distancing, purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE), and other necessary costs to comply with public health orders, local health department recommendations, and best practices.

“We’re very grateful to the Ohio Legislature and Governor DeWine for their continuing support of our communities,” GCPL Executive Director Karl Colon said. “We have seven community libraries in Greene County – all of which provide important services to their communities. These funds will be used to ensure that we can continue to serve them safely. Our operations team and staff librarians, led by our deputy director Elizabeth Cusack, are working together to put these important resources to the best use for our patrons.”

“Our focus is on our patrons and library staff,” Cusack added. “So much of what our community libraries provide is about the relationships patrons have with our staff. These funds will help us extend the safety measures we’ve put in place since re-opening in June.”

The Ohio Controlling Board authorized the funding July 27, according to a press release from the office.

Payments are funded with Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided to the state from the US Department of Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Thanks to our partners in the General Assembly, specifically Senator Bob Hackett, CARES Act funding is going back into our communities and supporting local resources,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We know this funding will be put to good use serving the community.”

File photo The Greene County Public Library — all seven branches — recently received COVID-19 safety funding designated for Ohio public libraries. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_covidlibrary.jpg File photo The Greene County Public Library — all seven branches — recently received COVID-19 safety funding designated for Ohio public libraries.