Little Art Theatre closes until 2021

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs has decided to temporarily close its doors, citing financial concerns exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre, known for its showings of cinema classics and indie films, was established in 1929, and has become a beloved setting for cinema-goers in the village.

“The board of trustees’ responsibility to this venerable cinematic institution means that we must act to protect and preserve the theatre for the future,” reads an official statement.

The theatre reopened in July to significantly reduced audiences. Despite implementing precautions against COVID-19, the board found it was not fiscally viable to keep the theatre open for the remainder of the year.

“It has become clear that staying open risks burning through the reserves of the non-profit organization. Preparations for reopening were thorough, but the board did not anticipate the public’s discomfort with in-person screenings in the current global pandemic, nor the continued rates of infection in the region.”

The theatre’s last showing for the year took place this past weekend, with a screening of “Nomad: in the steps of Bruce Chatwin.” The theatre’s roughly 20 staff members will be furloughed indefinitely.

“The board wants to express its gratitude to the Little Art’s wonderful and hardworking staff and volunteers who made screening films in recent weeks possible and safe and to loyal members and partners who continue to support the theatre,” the organization said in a statement.

The date for the theatre’s reopening has not been set, though it is anticipated the Little Art will reopen sometime in 2021.

The Little Art Theatre reopened to in-person screenings in July. However, the board of trustees has elected to close the theatre until sometime next year.

