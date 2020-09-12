Residents receiving scam calls

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of its non-emergency numbers being “spoofed” to potentially scam citizens.

According to Maj. Shawn Prall, the suspects are using the name of Sheriff Gene Fischer and his employees to attempt to gain information from innocent citizens.

Suspects are allegedly advising citizens of outstanding warrants and unpaid fines.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office does not collect fines and does not serve warrants over the phone,” Prall said. “If you receive one of these calls, do not give any personal information to the caller.”

