Resurfacing Spring Valley-Paintersville Road begins

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Engineer’s Office announced John R. Jurgensen Co. will be milling and paving Spring Valley- Paintersville Road between Paintersville- Port William Road and US 42 beginning, Thursday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 4, weather and equipment permitting.

The road will be under construction between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Emergency traffic and local traffic only will be maintained using flaggers. Travelers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

When traveling through these areas, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as there are unmarked no passing zones.