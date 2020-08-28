Historic first day for GCCC students

XENIA — The first days of school at the new Greene County Career Center did not disappoint.

After a vision and a vote led to 19 months of building and a pandemic led to an extended summer of planning, the first two days — Tuesday for juniors and Wednesday for seniors — have come and gone.

Superintendent Dave Deskins anticipated excitement and it turns out there’s plenty to last past the first week.

After arriving by bus or by car, students got their temperatures taken before entering the building on Innovation Drive. They also adhered to other safety protocols laid out in the career center’s COVID-19 Response Plan.

“Students were very cooperative and compliant wearing their masks and social distancing,” Ron Bolender, public information administrator, said.

The juniors and seniors from all over the county had already taken a first look last week at where they’d be spending the school year, but got to experience a little more of the real thing as classes commenced.

Safety training and book work may be the focus for now, but soon students will be busy with projects — exemplifying the need to be present for in-person, hands-on instruction.

They’ll use their hands in the welding lab that features special ventilation, try out the CAT simulator in the power equipment lab, and practice medical techniques with new gear in veterinary sciences and health sciences labs.

“There is a real excitement in the building as they get to utilize the new facility and equipment,” Bolender said.

The plan calls for students to stay in their lab groups to limit contact with others, and do virtual learning on non-lab, academic days.

“We’re blessed with a 21st-century learning environment, outstanding students and a caring, professional staff,” Bolender said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

