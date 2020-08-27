Sheriff’s Reports

Aug. 24

2:48 a.m. — Suspicious Person in the 3400 block of Province Street.

5:13 a.m. — Animal Complaint in the 3400 block of Faulkner Road.

8:17 a.m. — Sex Offender Registration & Notification (SORN) in the 200 block of West Routzong Drive.

8:53 a.m. — SORN in the 100 block of North Main Street.

8:58 a.m. — SORN in the 50 block of Diana Lane West.

11:03 a.m. — Crash – Hit Skip in the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

12:09 p.m. — Trespassing in the 4800 block of Old US 35 East.

12:35 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery in the 600 block of Alexandra Lane.

3:39 p.m. — Harassment in the 2700 block of Harbison Road.

3:42 p.m. — Child Endangering in the 500 block of West Richard Drive.

3:58 p.m. — Disturbance in the 5300 block of Clearcreek Trail.

5:12 p.m. — Crash – Assist Only in the 800 block of West Hyde Road.

6:16 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle in the 1200 block of Shorter Avenue.

6:50 p.m. — Criminal Damaging in the 1500 block of Richland Road.

7:08 p.m. — Criminal Damaging in the 3400 block of Province Street.

8:01 p.m. — SORN in the 200 block of West Routzong Drive.

8:11 p.m. — SORN in the 50 block of Diana Lane West.

8:13 p.m. — Alarm – Business/Bank in the 2100 block of Heller Drive.

9:43 p.m. — Sex Offense in the 1400 block of Parker Road.

10:11 p.m. — SORN in the 400 block of East Church Street.

10:57 p.m. — SORN in the 200 block of Kinsey Road.