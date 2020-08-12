Family’s battle with COVID-19 far from over

FAIRBORN — In the early weeks of July, the family of Sheila Johnson held a prayer vigil for her as she battled complications of the COVID-19 virus.

In the wake of that vigil, the 72-year-old exhibited some signs of recovery, even getting to see her children and grandchildren for the first time since being placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, however, her condition has taken a turn for the worse, as she has returned to the ICU with renewed complications, according to her family. At time of writing, Johnson has now been fighting against the coronavirus for more than 60 days.

According to her daughters, Johnson had been awake and responsive as early as July 11. Speaking was a struggle for her, but family members said she was coherent, and recognized her children and grandchildren, who were permitted to visit. She was moved from Kettering Medical Center to Kindred Hospital in Dayton later that same week.

However, in the weeks since their visit, her condition has taken a return for the worse. Johnson’s kidneys have failed, and she was placed back in the ICU as of Aug. 6.

Johnson’s family will hold a second prayer vigil for her and other COVID-19 victims at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Community Park in Fairborn.

Representatives of Kindred Hospital could not be reached for comment as of press time.

The 72-year-old is believed to have contracted COVID-19 from Gates of Praise Church in Fairborn in early June. Though Johnson no longer tests positive for coronavirus, the medical issues she is experiencing are a result of complications from the virus.

Second prayer vigil to be held Thursday

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter