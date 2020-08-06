MHRB launches warmline

SPRINGFIELD — Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties (MHRB) has launched the Clark Greene Madison Warmline — a free, peer-to-peer call line for anyone who needs mental health support.

The warmline was created in response to an increased need for mental health support in the community during COVID-19 and is intended to address mental health and substance use concerns before they escalate into crises.

“MHRB is excited to introduce this new pathway to care for everybody and every family in Clark, Greene and Madison counties. This is the first warmline created specifically for our communities and we could not be more hopeful that this free and anonymous service will encourage community members to seek care sooner,” said Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO of MHRB. “By addressing mental health concerns at their earliest outset, we can mitigate additional emotional pain on individuals and families as well as strain on our healthcare resources. Both mental and physical health and wellness help maintain healthy, resilient communities.”

The primary functions of the warmline are to listen to callers and provide experience-based empathy and support, and refer callers to resources in the community as needed. Peers, or people who have lived experience with mental health or substance use concerns, are trained to screen for indications that callers may benefit from a referral to treatment provider. Peers also will be trained in Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention, Trauma 101, and motivational interviewing strategies. Training and staffing are provided through Thrive Peer Support, with financial support from the Southwest Collaborative SAMHSA Covid-19 Grant and MHRB funds dedicated to addressing mental health and substance use needs in the community during COVID-19. MHRB has partnered with Ohio Means Jobs across Clark, Greene and Madison counties to recruit qualified workers for Thrive Peer Support in need of employment.

Citizens can call the warmline number at 937-662-9080 24 hours, 7 days a week, every day of the year.

The warmline is not a crisis line or hotline, nor will callers receive advice, counseling or treatment directly from peers. In the event that a caller should require a higher level of care, they will be referred to a licensed and credentialed mental health/chemical dependency professional or another appropriate resource.

Anyone who is experiencing a crisis or emergency is encouraged to call 911 or use crisis lines like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 or Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741-741.

“The Clark Greene Madison Warmline is available to everyone and every family residing in Clark, Greene and Madison counties whenever they feel the need to just talk to someone who understands what they’re going through,” said Mayer. “Enduring through the pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, and resources like this warmline will help us stay strong and resilient as we reach for the finish line.”