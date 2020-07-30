Wright Rehab nurses take pledge to protect patients

FAIRBORN — Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has rolled out a new program to encourage its nearly 80 employees to continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols outside of work.

Launched in July, the “Healthcare Angel’s Pledge” program will heighten resident safety during the pandemic by limiting the likelihood of employees contracting the virus elsewhere and bringing it into the facility, according to an official statement.

Nurses began taking the Healthcare Angel’s Pledge weeks before the statewide mask order implemented by Gov. Mike DeWine. Each employee that signs the pledge commits to wearing face masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene at all times, as well as to proactively encourage family, friends and coworkers to do the same.

In the four months since the peak of the pandemic, Wright Rehab has successfully kept the coronavirus out of the building, according to Executive Director Greg Nijak. Residents and staff have been tested a number of times, and all new employees are required to have a negative COVID-19 test.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority and protecting against the COVID-19 virus requires constant diligence,” Nijak said. “Our caregivers and staff are embracing this initiative and actively committing to practicing safety protocols when they are at home and in their communities in order to further protect their coworkers and residents from disease transmission.”

The center is providing those who sign the pledge with two face masks featuring the Wright Rehab logo and a silicone bracelet inscribed with the words, “I Am A Healthcare Angel.”

The masks and bracelets serve as reminders for staff to remain vigilant when they are in public, and Nijak predicts they will help foster conversations about the responsibility of all area residents to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The masks and bracelets are also a badge of pride for our employees,” he added. “They are on the pandemic front lines daily and dedicated to the health and safety of our entire community.”

Submitted photo Nurses sign the Healthcare Angel’s Pledge to abide by COVID-19 precautions even when out in the community. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_Angel-Act-signing.jpg Submitted photo Nurses sign the Healthcare Angel’s Pledge to abide by COVID-19 precautions even when out in the community.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter