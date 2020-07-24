Skyhawk swag

FAIRBORN — Fairborn schools have some new protective Skyhawks swag for teachers and staff members this fall.

Staff will receive two cloth face masks, each with a different version of the Skyhawks logo on them to represent their school while keeping their students safe.

“Different departments are doing different things,” said Pam Gayheart, the district’s public relations director.

The athletic department, for example, has masks that wrap around the head, as opposed to the style that loops around the ears.

The cloth masks are supplied by the school district. Particularly with the new mask order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday, masks are a key part of the district’s reopening strategy in the fall. At time of reporting, the district is weighing interest and options for putting Skyhawks-branded masks in the hands of students as well. Should there be enough interest in the face coverings, the district will release further details in the coming weeks.

In addition to this effort, there are multiple community-led initiatives for ensuring students have masks for going back to school. According to Gayheart, three individuals so far have volunteered to sew cloth masks. Those facial coverings will be donated to the school for use by students who may not have their own.

Additionally, the Fairborn Music Club is holding a fundraiser with handmade face masks. The masks are made of a variety of colors and fabrics, including a two-tone mask with the Skyhawks navy and Columbia blue.

Fairborn schools will also have single-use disposable masks available in each building. However, according to Gayheart, the goal is for students to have masks that are reusable and washable.

The district held a vote to finalize its Reset, Restart plan during the Thursday night board meeting. Full details for the plan will be released to the public on Friday. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24.

Submitted photos These colorful handmade masks are part of a fundraiser for Fairborn Bands. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_bandmasks-1.jpg Submitted photos These colorful handmade masks are part of a fundraiser for Fairborn Bands. Fairborn City Schools will provide Skyhawk branded masks for teachers and staff this fall. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_Fairborn-masks-1.jpg Fairborn City Schools will provide Skyhawk branded masks for teachers and staff this fall.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

