Waterford construction underway

FAIRBORN — Construction is underway for a new housing subdivision on Yellow Springs Fairfield Road.
The work is being conducted by Design Homes and Matrix 5, who built Waterford Landing across from Rona Hills.
The new Waterford Landing extension will be constructed in two phases, according to the City of Fairborn. Sixty-two new houses will be built this year during the first phase, and approximately 44 houses will be constructed next year during the second.
Houses are selling out quickly in this area, according to City Engineer Lee Harris. Proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a huge selling point for homebuyers and families moving to Fairborn.
