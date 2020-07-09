FAA awards artists in Landscape 2020 exhibition

FAIRBORN — B-W Greenway and the Fairborn Art Association recently announced awards for the Landscape 2020 Juried Art Exhibition.

B-W Greenway and the Fairborn Art Association, for the 10th year, sponsored a juried art competition to heighten public awareness of local greenspaces and the need to preserve these assets. Each year, a different location within the greenway is selected for the artists to inspire their artwork. The Osborn Historic District in Fairborn was selected as the 2020 location.

This year, the competition attracted 22 artists and 45 pieces of artwork. The judge for Landscape 2020 was Shayna McConville, division manager for cultural arts for the City of Kettering, where she oversees Rosewood Arts Centre & CitySites Percent for Art Program.

“Taking inspiration from their local surroundings, these artists have interpreted the historic center of Fairborn in a variety of materials and methods, including watercolors, photography, sculpture, acrylic, oil, pen and ink,” McConville said. “The joy of tackling the subject matter is evident in the highly detailed architectural renderings, abstracted forms in colorful photographs, and luscious landscape foliage captured in paint. Experiencing these artworks together, a tangible sense of the local emerges: patio sitting in the summertime, and the sounds, smells and warmth of nature. Landscapes2020 presents a moment to pause and appreciate the beauty of our world.”

Awards were given to the following artists:

First Place – Tess Little – Conference Call, Sculpture

Second Place – Brendan Higgins – St Mark, Drawing

Third Place – Warren Brown – Last Bridge, Photography

Honorable Mention – Nine artists received ribbons: Shirlee Bauer, Elizabeth Beecher, Kim Ceccerali, Gene Fabricatore, Connie Gifford, Susie King, Ed Lehman, Abigail Little, and Clarice Moore

The gallery will be open to view the show 1-3 p.m. on Sundays, July 19 and July 26. There is no opening reception, due to the COVID-19 virus. The gallery limits occupancy to six people at a time. Masks are required. The Fairborn Art Association Gallery (in rear of old Central High School) is located at 221 North Central Avenue.