Cat of the week: Hope

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes. The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. Dog adoption fee is $135 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping and current year registration. Cat adoption fee is $90 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, FELV Tested, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.

Submitted photo Hope is a 1.5 year domestic short-haired cat with a black and red tortoiseshell coat. She weighs 8.5 pounds. Hope is a young, playful girl that will win over her new owner with her affection and enthusiasm for life. If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.