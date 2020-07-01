County buildings open to the public

XENIA — All departments under the Greene County Board of Commissioners are now open to the public.

The department buildings have been open since June 15.

Anyone planning on entering any county building is asked to self-assess as to whether they have any conditions associated with COVID-19. Any person with any related conditions should not enter a county facility and contact the department or office by other means instead to conduct business.

With the opening, the public is once again invited to attend regular meetings of the board. Anyone in attendance must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

Commissioners’ regular meetings continue to be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays at 35 Greene Street in Xenia. Meetings are no longer livestreamed, but a recording of the meeting will be available on the county website at www.co.greene.oh.us. The board will resume holding work sessions, if necessary, following the regular meeting. Those work sessions will be open to the public.