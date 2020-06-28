Gilmore, Labadie announce engagement

BEAVERCREEK — Rebecca Erin Gilmore and Matthew Robert Labadie, both of Beavercreek recently announced their engagement.

Gilmore is the daughter of Neil and Jeanie Gilmore of Wilmington; and Labadie is the son of Dr. Robert and Karyn Labadie of Nashville, Tenn.

The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Wilmington High School, and a 2016 graduate of the University of Dayton. She is a senior account coordinator at Vivial Marketing Dayton.

The groom-elect is a 2013 graduate of Father Ryan High School in Nashville and a 2017 graduate of the University of Dayton. He is an engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton in Dayton.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of William and Janet Merriman of Xenia and Alma Faye and the late Carl Gilmore of Sabina.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Marlene and Dan Connolly of Turtle Creek, Pa., and Imelda and Fred Labadie of Mt. Lebanon, Pa.

The wedding will be held on Oct. 3, 2020 in Dayton.