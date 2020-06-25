Greene County COVID-19 hotline launches

XENIA — Greene County Public Health has launched a hotline with recorded information about COVID-19.

Anyone can call 937-374-5626 to hear recorded messages of basic information, including:

— Basic testing information (GCPH does not offer testing)

— Antibody test information, who to contact

— Websites for testing information and updates

— Reporting businesses or organizations not adhering to the governor’s mandates for safety and protection against COVID-19

— Facial covering information

— Mass gathering mandate

— Hand hygiene

— COVID-19 symptoms

For the latest information and updates, the governor’s and Ohio Department of Health orders, and guidance for reopening safely, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4- ASK-ODH.

For more information about GCPH, visit the website at www.gcph.info or call 937-374- 5600.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/GCPHlogo.jpg