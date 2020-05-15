Greene County Farm Forum awards scholarships

Greene County Farm Forum Scholarship chair Jim Byrd recently announced the 2020 scholarship recipients. Each will receive $1000 to pursue an educational degree related to agriculture. The winners are Camille Hughes, Brooklyn Warner, Tyler Morris, and Nicholas Shaw.

Hughes is a graduate of Xenia High School and the Greene County Career Center. She plans to attend The Ohio State University ATI and study agricultural systems management.

Warner is a graduate of Greeneview High School and plans to attend Columbus State Community College majoring in veterinary technology.

Morris is a graduate of Greeneview High School and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati where he will study mechanical engineering technology with an emphasis on creating and servicing farm equipment.

Shaw is a graduate from Greeneview High School and plans to continue his education at The Ohio State University ATI and study agricultural business.

Farmers wait

The cool wet spring has put many Greene County farmers behind normal planting intentions with regard to corn and soybeans. I asked Jim Corbet, who is an agronomy solutions advisor for the agriculture cooperative Sunrise, which services Greene County farming businesses among others, what his estimate was for the amount of these crops planted to date in the Greene County area. He said, “I have been trying to hold customers back because of cold soils and cold rain events.” He estimates 10 percent of the corn and 5 percent of the soybeans have been planted to date as of May 8. His company, like other ag-related businesses, has made changes to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Their outlets opened to the public May 12 with employees wearing face masks and working to maintain a six-foot distance with customers. Face masks worn by customers will be optional according to the Sunrise website.

Your lawn

I always get questions this time of year in two areas. How short should I cut my grass and what is the best way to control weeds in my lawn?

The height you cut your grass depends on the type of grass in your lawn but for most of you the 2.5-3 inch height is best. This applies to lawns with Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass and fine fescue. Lawns with turf type tall fescue should be cut a little longer, up to four inches. I see many lawns cut shorter than this but the goal here is to let the grass grow high enough to shade the soil and minimize weed growth while at the same time encouraging grass root growth.

Weed control is usually best obtained with sprays as opposed to the use of granular products which many times fall to the soil and do not contact the weed plant.

For more information on these topics, read the OSU Extension fact sheet HYG-4031 titled Natural Organic Lawn Care. Do not let the title throw you as this fact sheet has several good sections on lawn cutting height and weed control which may be of help to you. Look for it at: https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/hyg-4031.

The May meeting of the farm forum has been cancelled due to the health concerns of the coronavirus.

Jerry Mahan

Jerry Mahan is a retired OSU Extension educator, agriculture and natural resources for Greene County. He can be reached at mahan.2@att.net.

