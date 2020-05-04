Ohio State Highway Patrol responds to SR 444 crash

BATH TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was called to an accident involving three people on State Route 444 in Bath Township after midnight Monday, May 4.

Authorities told our news partners at WDTN that two of the three individuals involved were hospitalized after a head on crash. At this time, WDTN reports that their condition is unknown.

OSHP plans to release more information regarding the accident Monday. The Fairborn Daily Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.