GCPH implements operational changes

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have announced the suspension of all inperson services for three departments until further notice. It is imperative that we protect our employees from COVID-19 so they are able to continue to provide essential operations and services.

Here is what this means to our Greene County residents:

Vital Statistics Office (Birth/Death Certificates)

You may order a certified copy of a birth or death certificate record online using your credit card through our only approved Internet ordering service, VitalChek Network Inc. the link is available on the Greene County Public Health webpage at gcph.info/birth-death-certificates/

You may also apply for a birth or death certificate, by filling out the forms available on the Greene County Public Health webpage and mail it with money order, NO CASH OR CHECK. Applications will be processed as quickly as possible.

Plumbing Office

To apply for a plumbing permit or plan review, fill out the forms available on the Greene County Public Health webpage at http://www.gcph.info/public-health-programs/environmental_health/plumbing_inspection. These forms can be mailed in with payment or dropped off in the locked box located outside the entrance doors of the Health Department. Plumbing inspections can be requested in the morning, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 – 9:00am by calling 937-374-5677 or 937-374-5678. Applications will be processed as quickly as possible.

General Services

Anyone needing to submit plans for new/remodeled food businesses and/or food mobile operations must call 937-374-5607 to pre-schedule the submission of those plans. Unscheduled plan drop-offs will not be permitted at the Greene County Public Health office. Plan submission payments will only be accepted via check, money order or credit card; cash will not be accepted.

Additionally, until further notice, no face-to-face meetings to discuss your food plans will be permitted. We can address your questions or concerns via telephone, Skype, GoToMeeting, etc. If you need to pay for a food license, swimming pool/spa license, etc, it is preferable that these be mailed into the health district as opposed to dropping off your application at the health district. If you must bring your application/payment directly to the health district, you will not be permitted beyond the main lobby. Again, only checks, money orders or credit cards will be permitted.

If you have any questions regarding these new procedures, please feel free to call Environmental Health Services at 937-374-5605. Please visit our website at www.gcph.info for any changes to these procedures. Due to the nature of COVID-19, our procedures are subject to change.

Should you need further information, please call our office at 937-374-5600. For details on COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov. You can also call the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH which is open 7 days per week from 9:00am – 8:00pm.