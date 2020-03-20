Peace Lutheran to host blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Peace Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive Monday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. The blood drive will include platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center is calling on donors to help prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is emphasizing it is safe to donate. Donors must be in good health to be eligible to donate. There is no evidence of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

It is imperative for CBC to replenish the supply of red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients.

An automated double red blood cell donation contributes two units to the blood supply. To find out if automated donations are right for you talk to a CBC specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with Community Blood Center blood drop are free when you register to donate March 2 through May 2.