Senior center ‘trying to keep panic down’

FAIRBORN — In the midst of the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, the Fairborn Senior Center is taking things on an “hour-by-hour” basis.

“We are doing everything with due diligence,” Fairborn Senior Center Executive Director Ellen Slone-Farthing said. “Our building is cleaned every evening. We have sanitizer, masks and gloves out in the building for use and when we take people into the van, we are cleaning it up after every client.”

The senior center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and does not house seniors as it is designed to be an activity center for citizens 50 and elder. It also assists elderly individuals who are home bound with homemaking items and transportation. Slone-Farthing said the senior center will continue to serve those clients, in addition to educating them on personal hygiene.

Slone-Farthing said the Fairborn Senior Center’s normal activities, such as its classes and lunches, are continuing as normal.

“There aren’t 100 people coming to those events, and we’re keeping everything as clean as we can,” Slone-Farthing said.

However, the board of directors are prepared to comply with instructions given by the government.

The Fairborn Senior Center does not normally host events around this time of year. Slone-Farthing said its annual events normally kick-off in May every year and 2020 is no exception. It has been offering assistance with taxes lately, as it does every year, and will continue to do so for now. Visitors are not restricted at this point.

“We’re trying to keep everything as normal as we can so we can keep the panic down,” she said, adding that the atmosphere at the senior center is generally calm as the COVID-19 situation develops.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

