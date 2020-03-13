GCPH home visits suspended

XENIA — Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order March 9 declaring a state of emergency for Ohio in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Based on the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health is requiring that all face-to-face home visits must temporarily be suspended in order to protect the health and safety of the families being served and the employees of Greene County Public Health (GCPH).

Help Me Grow “Home visits” can be offered to families over the phone or in cases where appropriate and accessible, over video communication (Skype or FaceTime).

ODH is also requiring that all face-to-face home visits through the Children with Medical Handicaps (CMH) program must temporarily be suspended.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and will continue to support our families that may be in crisis and need emergency items such as cribs and diapers,” GCPH officials said in a release. “We remind all of Greene County to use the following guidance for minimizing the risk of spreading any viruses.”

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air-dry hands.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid mass gatherings of people.

For more information on COVID-19, call ODH’s call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. For more information on Greene County Public Health’s Home Visiting program, visit call Nancy at 937-374-5679 or email nkessinger@gcph.info.