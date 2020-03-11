Greene County News Digest

Town Hall about jail levy

FAIRBORN — A town hall will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. 3rd St. on the topic of Issue 12, the jail sales tax levy that will be on the March 17 ballot. A panel of experts will speak, including Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, Jail Administrator Maj. Kirk Keller, Fairborn Municipal Court Judge Beth Cappelli, Prosecutor Stephen Haller, Mental Health & Recovery Board of Greene, Clark & Madison Counties CEO Greta Mayer, as well as representatives from the Greene County Board of Commission and TCN Behavioral Health Services.

Primary election voting

XENIA — Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Friday, March 13 at the Greene County Board of Elections (BOE), 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. Saturday, March 14 hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15 hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday, March 16 hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls are open on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The BOE will be in public session for the entirety of Election Day from 6:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the unofficial count.

Bowl-A-Thon benefits homeless families

KETTERING — Community members are invited to team up for Bowl-A-Thon, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Drive, Kettering, benefitting Interfaith Hospitality Network/ Schneider House of Hope. IHN, a homeless shelter in Xenia, provides shelter, food, and services for Greene County families with children. The cost to bowl is $25 per person and includes shoes and pizza. Bowlers are encouraged to obtain pledges of at least $100 each. Teams play for two hours. Prizes will be awarded for the best team score. The team with the most money pledged bowls for free. To register a team, visit www.ihnofgreeneco.org or call Gail Simpson at 937-902-4654 or Sue Mortsolf at 937-477-2942.

GCSED offering extension for customers

XENIA — As a result of the May 2019 tornados, GCSED offered a six-month minimum service charge waiver for those customers affected by the storms. GCSED is extending that offer for a second six-month period. During this period, water services will be locked out. At any point when water services are needed, the waiver will be lifted, services will be unlocked and minimum charges will be reinstituted. Call the billing group at 937-562-7450 to apply for the waiver.

Dog rescue seeking new members

BEAVERCREEK — Puppy Pals Rescue is looking for new members who are interested in fostering, fundraising, working festivals or sewing. Puppy Pals is a registered 501c3 non-profit based in Beavercreek. The organization has rescued, rehabilitated, and found loving homes for more than 1,000 dogs since 2007. Visit www.PuppyPalsRescue.com or call 937-609-4216 for more information.

Caregiver support group seeks new members

BEAVERCREEK — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter caregiver support group in Beavercreek is seeking new members. The group meets every fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm. at Goodwill Easter Seals Adult Day Services, 2309 N. Fairfield Road. The hour-long meeting, which is free and open to the public, gives caregivers an opportunity to talk with other caregivers to exchange tips and ideas on how to improve care for a loved one. Each group is led by a trained facilitator. Respite care is available during the meeting if needed. Individuals needing respite care for their loved one should schedule it in advance by calling Goodwill Easter Seals at 937-912-0320.

Greene Memorial Auxiliary seeking new members

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is searching for new members to enhance its team. There are opportunities for adults to drive courtesy carts, work at the reception desk, help at the coffee shop and the gift shop and in outpatient as transporters. Contact Linda Richardson, Volunteer Coordinator at 937-352-2193.

Drop-in center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings. Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday transportation is available only in Fairborn. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

