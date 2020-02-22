Foxes and turtles and bears, oh my!

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Wiggle Worms brought 345 preschoolers to its headquarters Feb. 20 for a Build-a-Bear type event. Kids ages 2 to 5 visited a reimagined “wildlife sanctuary” where they rescued injured play critters, took the animals to the vet, gave them a bath and then fitted them with a green GCP&T T-shirt. Families also made a food chain for the critters and visited with animal ambassadors before heading home with their new friends.

