GCCC HOSA students advance to State

XENIA – Sixteen Greene County Career Center students have advanced to the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus March 31-April 1. They represented the school’s Health Science Academy and Sports and Exercise Science programs at the HOSA regional competition held at Sinclair Community College.

First place medals were won by the team of Grace Edwards (Bellbrook) and Angela Langford (Beavercreek) in the MRC partnership event. Additionally, Keirstin Stover (Bellbrook) was first in the personal care competition and Issac Williams (Vandalia-Butler) was first the behavioral health knowledge test.

Second place went to Regan Coffey (Cedarville) and Annie Malloy (Beavercreek) in the EMT competition. The biomedical debate team of Ethan Mick (Xenia), Mikayla Moore (Beavercreek), Hannah Peyton (Cedarville) and Madison Riffel (Beavercreek) also placed second.

In the health education event, the team of Kriscandra Burton (Fairborn), Desirae Crowder (Cedarville), D’Zyer Pfeifer (Greeneview) and Vianey Rodgriguez (Fairborn) took bronze. Also placing third were Andi Livadauis (Beavercreek) in life support skills, and Madison Phillips (Bellbrook) in human growth and development knowledge.

All Greene County Career Center students are members of a career-technical student organization where they are able to build professional relationships, hold elected office and compete against other students from around the country. Maurice Harden teaches Sports and Exercise Science and Lyna McKinley and Faith Sorice teach Health Science and serve as HOSA advisors.