Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

XENIA — The deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday, March 17 primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Residents can register to vote online at VoteOhio.gov or by filling out a registration form at a designated agency or mailing it to the Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Forms are available on the Board of Elections (BOE) website. They must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, Feb. 18 in order to be valid for the primary election.

Designated agencies are: Bureau of Motor Vehicles; Greene County Board of Elections; Greene County Public Library; Greene County Treasurer’s Office; Ohio Department of Health’s WIC offices; Ohio Department of Human Services, including county welfare, food stamps, and AFDC program offices; Ohio Department of Mental Health and its county hospitals; Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and its county facilities; Ohio’s public or vocational schools; Ohio’s Rehabilitation Services Commission and its county facilities. All agencies are available for voter registration during regular hours.

The BOE office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 and will remain open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

To qualify to register to vote, the person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old on or before the general election day and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days.

Safe at Home allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, rape or sexual battery to apply for an address designated by the Secretary of State to serve as the person’s address to shield their residence address from public records. More information can be found on the BOE website.

Early voting

Early voting at the BOE begins Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Hours are:

Week One: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Friday, Feb. 21

Week Two: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 — Friday, Feb. 28

Week Three: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2 — Friday, March 6

Week Four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9 — Friday, March 13

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14

1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 16

File photo Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 17. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Sticker.jpg File photo Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 17.

Early voting begins Wednesday

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.