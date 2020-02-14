Humane Society reaches milestone

GREENE CO. — The Humane Society of Greene County reached a milestone this month when it treated the 8,000th cat at its monthly spay/neuter clinic. Started in 2006, these same day clinics offer a low cost alternative for controlling the pet population and are available to any Greene County resident caring for outside cats, including strays, at a cost of $15 for male cats and $20 for females. Inoculations are also available for a minimum additional charge.

Spaying and neutering are vital in preventing pet overpopulation, especially with stray cats. A female cat may have up to four litters of kittens a year, many of which end up in animal shelters or are left to fend for themselves. And, it’s just as important to neuter male cats since far-roaming males can create litters with any unaltered female in heat. It also greatly reduces their chances of injury from fighting, and curbs undesirable behaviors like spraying. Neutering is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lifetime of benefits for both the cat and the community.

The Humane Society of Greene County also offers a second reduced cost spay/neuter program for both cats and dogs for low to medium level income families. In 2019, the total number of dogs and cats spayed or neutered through both programs totaled 1,846. They do not operate a shelter.

A 501(c)3 nonprofit group of local volunteers, the Humane Society relies on individual donations and receives no funding from local government or any of the national level animal related organizations.

The clinics are held the second Saturday of each month but you must register in advance. For more information, call the Humane Society at 376-3001 or visit their web site at www.humanesocietygreenecounty.com