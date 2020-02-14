Service Academy nominees congratulated

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This past weekend, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) delivered remarks at his reception to congratulate the Class of 2020 Service Academy nominees and their families. He also thanked Lt. General Michael Ferriter for hosting the ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Colonel William Butler for addressing the nominees, as well as the Service Academy Review Board members who volunteered time and energy to assist in selecting the very best nominees. This year’s Southwest Ohio nominees are from Butler, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Warren counties.

“Our nominees are among the best and the brightest from Ohio, and I would be proud to have them serve our country in our Armed Forces,” said Portman. “This annual reception is one of my favorite days of the year, and I was pleased to be able to congratulate them. The distinguished members of the Review Board helped me and our office guarantee that young individuals like the ones we selected this year have a chance to get into one of the service academies, and I am grateful for their dedication to continuing Ohio’s strong tradition of high acceptance rates.”

This year’s nominees are:

Michael Stanis, Cincinnati, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy

Lindsey Weber, Cleves, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy

Lucille Prakel, Versailles, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy

Trevor Towery, Carlisle, Ohio; nominated to the Naval Academy

Jacob Dorsey, Fairborn, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy

Michael Wergers, Cincinnati, Ohio; nominated to the Naval Academy

Bradley McCoy, Jamestown, Ohio; nominated to the Military Academy at West Point

Jacob Guilfoyle, Harrison, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy

Destinee Byrd, Cincinnati, Ohio; nominated to the Naval Academy

Evan Overholser, Kettering, Ohio; nominated to the Air Force Academy

Aaron Thomas, Hamilton, Ohio; nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy