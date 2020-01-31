Yuki Hall to speak at February FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association will soon boot back up with a number of workshops and meetings.

Yuki Hall, an award-winning watercolor artist, will offer a demonstration 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 during its regular meeting. She will speak about sketching during her trip to Europe. The Fairborn Art Association reported that Hall is known for her impressionistic approach and loose style in regards to watercolor.

She worked as an engineer in the automotive industry until 2006, when she began her journey in the arts after taking a beginning watercolor class at a local art center. She has since furthered her studies alongside nationally and internationally recognized artists including David Taylor, Eric Wiegardt and Alvart Castagnet. She is a member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Ohio Watercolor Society and Whisky Painters of America.

She has earned eight “best of show” awards. Her work has been accepted into multiple watercolor juried art competitions, including the National Watercolor Society Annual Members Exhibition, National Juried Exhibition of Transparent Watercolor Society of America and the Watercolor West International Juried Exhibition, where she earned the Founders Award.

Hall’s art has been published in multiple publications, including the April 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions of Watercolor Artist Magazine Watermedia Showcase Winners and The Best of Watercolor, The June 2015 edition of “Splash 16” – Exploring Texture and the July 2019 edition of “Splash 20” – Creative Composition.

Hall, of Beavercreek, is a wife and mother of two daughters and teaches watercolor on a national and international level.

Additional speakers are scheduled to make presentations at the Fairborn Art Association in 2020, including Kate Santucci, Donna Schwarz, Misuk Goltz, Amy Kollar Anderson and Bruce Neville.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com