‘Creek planning director dies

BEAVERCREEK — A true professional.

A mentor and friend.

A real family man.

That’s how Jeff McGrath is being remembered by friends and colleagues after his unexpected death Jan. 19.

McGrath, 42, was the planning and development director for the City of Beavercreek, a position he held since 2007. Prior to that he served as an intern with the city in May 2000 and worked his way through several positions before being named director in 2007.

The 1995 Carroll High School grad made an impact locally and regionally, according to long-time friend, Riverside Mayor Pete Williams.

“Jeff was a true professional in this community and region,” Williams said. “His successes in Beavercreek were impactful and lasting. I was fortunate to call him a colleague, mentor and friend. Jeff was a very genuine guy and told it like it was. To get his approval on a project or an idea meant it was truly worth doing.”

McGrath truly advocated for his city and was dedicated to his family, according to a Beavercreek Facebook post.

“Jeff knew just about everyone, and anyone that knew Jeff knew that he loved his kids and family,” the post reads. “Everyone also knows how much Jeff loved Beavercreek. I know your family will miss you greatly, but also know that your City family will also miss you.”

McGrath is survived by his wife Cecilia and two children, Sean and Sophia.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_McGrath.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.