Fairborn to host St. Pat-Rocks Day

FAIRBORN — The tradition will continue this year as the City O’Fairborn will host 104.7 WTUE’s St. Pat-Rocks Day celebration at the corner of Main and Broad Streets Tuesday, March 17.

“We’re ready,” City Manager Rob Anderson said on the air to WTUE Radio Personality John “B-Man” Beaulieu. “We could host it tomorrow … I think we’re unique in this region, I think we do some things most communities aren’t willing to do, and I think it shows.”

Anderson said Fairborn has secured a tent for the celebration this year that “is about three times as big” as the tent that was used last year.

“We’re going to have everybody under one roof,” Anderson said describing the new tent. “There’s going to be beer, food, bands — everything going on under the tent. If we get [the same weather] as last year, everyone is going to be fine, dry and happy.”

The event will additionally include food trucks nestled up to the edge of the tent, allowing attendees to grab a bite to eat while still enjoying live music.

“We haven’t done that in a long time,” B-Man said in response to Anderson’s description of the layout of the event. “You don’t know how glad I am to hear that.”

The event last year took place along Main Street in downtown Fairborn. This year, Anderson said the event will be moved slightly down the street to the location of the former Family Video store at the corner of Main and Broad Streets. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with multiple bands scheduled to perform.

“I’ll tell you what I enjoyed last year was the way everyone treated everyone. There were no hassles … The City of Fairborn, the police, it makes for an enjoyable day and night.”

File photo The St. Pat-Rocks Day celebration will take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the corner of Broad and Main Streers in Fairborn. It will feature food trucks, beer, live music and more. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_stpatrocks4.jpg File photo The St. Pat-Rocks Day celebration will take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the corner of Broad and Main Streers in Fairborn. It will feature food trucks, beer, live music and more.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.