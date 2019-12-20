Career Center teacher honored

XENIA – Greene County Career Center social studies teacher John Wilson has been named recipient of an Ohio Civil Rights Commission Excellence in Teaching Diversity Award. He will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art, Essay and Multimedia Contest awards ceremony on February 27, 2020 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus.

Wilson has taught at Greene County Career Center since 2001. In addition to his assigned teaching schedule, he also facilitates an after-school course called Global Leadership that teaches students how businesses, governments and community organizations use diversity in leadership. The class is experiential in nature with half of the instruction taking place in the classroom with the other half out various communities.

“This award is a tremendous honor as the Ohio Civil Rights Commission works to protect the rights of the same students I am teaching,” said Wilson. “I feel very fortunate to work at a school that supports a class dedicated to teaching students about diversity in leadership in order to prepare them for a diverse workforce in the 21st century.”

Wilson was nominated by Jason Miller, Greene County Career Center’s supervisor of student affairs.

“His Global Leadership class exposes students to leadership and cultural diversity along with promoting civil responsibilities of students interacting with persons from differing background,”’ said Miller. “His commitment to help students outside of the classroom to experience cultural diversity and practice leadership and personal development round civil liberties is commendable. He has a unique ability to challenge students to learn the tenets of various religions, backgrounds and ability levels are a regular part of his instruction. He genuinely delivers compassion to individuals in all walks of life and models for his students how to do the same.”

Wilson’s Global Leadership efforts are an offshoot of a special class he developed prior to coming to Greene County Career Center called The Chicago Project. That class dealt with immigration and social displacement.

“I’ve always been passionate about education and how we can help students understand diversity and social issues,” added Wilson. “The goal is for these students to go out into the real world and have a positive impact as adults.”

Wilson resides in Oakwood with wife Michele and children Ben, Allie and Matthew.