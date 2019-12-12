Event center, tavern ready to host gatherings

FAIRBORN — The Greene Country Club Event Center is ready to host both personal and professional occasions.

Situated upon 165 acres and surrounded by two lakes and plenty of foliage, the Greene Country Club Event Center is able to host indoor and outdoor events, including corporate and networking events, festivals, birthday and anniversary parties, weddings — complete with dressing areas and showers for the bride, groom and respective parties — and more.

It also home to the Tavern at the Greene, which offers a full-service bar, food options, large-screen televisions and a view of the hills and trees. It can seat approximately 60-70 individuals indoors. In the summer months, event center officials plan to re-open the patio to offer additional seating as well as outdoor entertainment at the Tavern.

“You can’t look out the windows and not feel good,” Sales and Marketing Manager Steve Nagel said while peering out the Tavern windows. “It’s beautiful.”

Its hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chef Matthew Haury, originally from New York, said the menu includes fresh, locally-sourced items. He described the menu as “farm-to-table” and “multi-cultural with a Midwestern twist.”

The history of the Greene Country Club Event Center and Tavern at the Greene dates back to 1959 — when it was the Greene Country Club, a membership-only golf course. Marvin Kidd, who purchased the property in May 2017 and has been renovating the space, described it as one of the Miami Valley’s top golf courses at the time.

He shared that he likes the property, particularly the outdoors.

“It’s a beautiful place,” Kidd said.

Josie DeDominici, director of marketing and events, said the Greene Country Club Event Center is prepared to accommodate any occasion, including intimate weddings and outdoor festivals. Indoor weddings hosted at the Greene County Club Event Center will include a fireplace to serve as the centerpiece. Outdoor weddings, which could seat more guests, can be accommodated with tents. It can also offer on-site catering.

To reach DeDominici, call 937-203-3343 ext. 2 or email josie@greeneeventcenter.com.

For more information, call 937-203-3343 or visit greeneeventcenter.com and tavernatthegreene.com.

