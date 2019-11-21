David Hayes announces run for Greene County prosecutor

XENIA — Greene County assistant prosecutor David D. Hayes announced Thursday he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Greene County Prosecuting Attorney.

Hayes, a Beavercreek resident, will challenge Alice DeWine for the seat which will be open after longtime prosecutor Stephen K. Haller’s retirement at the end of 2020.

In a video announcement, Hayes said, “I have served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Greene County for the past 15 years and I continue to serve today as the Chief Trial Counsel of the Criminal Division. I am running because I believe Republican primary voters deserve a choice and that is especially true when you have an open seat for such an important position. With so much at stake, I believe that anybody who wants your vote should earn it. No one should be handed a position of public trust without a serious conversation about their qualifications. This is an election, it is not a coronation, and this race is about qualifications.”

Hayes also said he is more qualified than DeWine and cited his 24 years in the United States Air Force Reserve, spending most of that time with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“I rose to the rank of senior master sergeant, was a first sergeant with the 445th Maintenance Group, and I ended my career as an attorney with Judge Advocate Corps,” Hayes said. “I am the only veteran in this race, and in this community that is important.”

He added, “Up until now, I’m sure that many people have considered the outcome of this election as a foregone conclusion. That is no longer the case. As of now, Republican primary voters have a choice. And if you believe that experience matters, if you believe that qualifications matter, if you believe that having the confidence of the local law enforcement community matters, then I ask you to join me in this fight. As we continue this campaign, I can promise you that I will never feel entitled to your vote. I ask you only for the opportunity to earn it.”