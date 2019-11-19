BIRTHDAYS

Talk show host Larry King, 86.

Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch, 84.

Talk show host Dick Cavett, 83.

Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner, 81.

Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa,, 80.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson, 78.

Fashion designer Calvin Klein, 77.

Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, 70.

Actor Robert Beltran, 66.

Actress Kathleen Quinlan, 65.

Actress Glynnis O’Connor, 64.

Broadcast journalist Ann Curry, 63.

Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, 63.

Actress Allison Janney, 60.

Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), 59.

Actress Meg Ryan, 58.

Actress-director Jodie Foster, 57.

Actress Terry Farrell, 56.

TV chef Rocco DiSpirito, 53.

Actor Jason Scott Lee, 53.

Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers, 53.

Actress Erika Alexander, 50.

Rock musician Travis McNabb, 50.

Singer Tony Rich, 48.

Actress Sandrine Holt, 47.

Country singer Jason Albert (Heartland), 46.

Country singer Billy Currington, 46.

Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover, 46.

Country musician Chad Jeffers, 44.

Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape), 44.

Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo, 42.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug, 42.

Actor Reid Scott, 42.

Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”), 40.

Actress Katherine Kelly, 40.

Neo-soul musician Browan Lollar (St. Paul & the Broken Bones), 37.

Actor Adam Driver, 36.

Country singer Cam, 35.

Actress Samantha Futerman, 32.

NHL forward Patrick Kane, 31.

Rapper Tyga, 30.

TODAY IN HISTORY

On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

In 1915, labor activist Joe Hill was executed by firing squad in Utah for the murders of Salt Lake City grocer John Morrison and his son, Arling.

In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.

In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1984, some 500 people died in a firestorm set off by a series of explosions at a petroleum storage plant on the edge of Mexico City.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 1995, Polish President Lech Walesa was defeated in his bid for re-election.

In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.

In 2006, British authorities said they were investigating the apparent poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB agent who had been critical of the Russian government (Litvinenko died in London four days later of polonium poisoning).

In 2017, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.