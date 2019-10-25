Community carves for Pumpkin Glow

FAIRBORN — Community members have been elbow-deep in pumpkins, helping Greene County Parks & Trails staff carve 2,000 jack-o-lanterns ahead of this weekend’s Pumpkin Glow.

More than 50 volunteers showed up at Hobson Freedom Park Wednesday to carve. All are invited to help out again Friday, Oct. 25, at the barn at the park. Pumpkins and tools are provided.

“This event could not happen without the support of the community and we owe a big thanks to the general public as well as the staff from GE/Elano of Beavercreek,” Robin Gregory, GCP&T events manager, said. “It is so wonderful to see everyone come together to help us pull off an event of this magnitude.”

Flickering faces will highlight the free Hobson Freedom Park event 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26 at 2910 Trebein Road. Families can take a night walk to see the carved and painted pumpkins and purchase treats including kettle corn, cider, hot dogs and hamburgers from a local vendor. An ADA trail will also be available.

Children are invited to trunk-or-treat in costume, or wear an outfit that will glow in the dark in the black-light area. The first 100 visitors each night will receive a giveaway.

Photo courtesy GCP&T Greene County Parks & Trails volunteer Diane Bish helps gut pumpkins Oct. 23 at Hobson Freedom Park, which will come alive with jack-o-lanterns Friday and Saturday during Pumpkin Glow. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_PumpkinCarving.jpg Photo courtesy GCP&T Greene County Parks & Trails volunteer Diane Bish helps gut pumpkins Oct. 23 at Hobson Freedom Park, which will come alive with jack-o-lanterns Friday and Saturday during Pumpkin Glow.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

