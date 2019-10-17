Accident victims remembered as good kids

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A pair of Xenia teens are being remembered as “kind and loving” after they died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-olds Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson, both of Xenia, were killed in a crash on U.S. 235 near Hilltop Road in Xenia Township when the vehicle Haney was driving went left of center, striking another vehicle traveling northbound.

Hixson was thrown from the vehicle, according to WDTN.

Friends flooded Facebook with kind words about both teens, who were students at the Greene County Career Center.

“Troy was a good kid and Jarred both very kind & loving,” wrote Angie Channels.

Rodney Travis said “Rip Troy Haney (and) Jarred … y’all will be missed.”

Hixson’s aunt posted “He will be missed dearly. Such a great boy.”

A driver who was one of the first on the scene of the crash told WDTN she knew both teens and “they were both good boys. They had loving families, both of them.”

The boys’ welding and metal fabrication teacher at the career center remembers the pair as a team.

“Troy and Jarred shared the same welding booth,” Mike Thompson said. “They constantly helped each other with each of the processes they were learning. Both were courteous, professional and had a great work ethic. They were easy to talk to, were receptive to teaching and showed excellent teamwork. This is a tremendous loss for our welding program and Greene County Career Center.”

The career center and Xenia Schools — where the teens attended — have counseling available.

“The news that two of our students were involved in this terrible accident is an incredible loss to our entire school community, and we join their family, friends and loved ones in mourning them,” career center Superintendent Dave Deskins said. “All of us are deeply saddened by this news, and we have mobilized resources to support our students, faculty and staff, and have arranged to have counselors on site Thursday and Friday to help them process their grief.”

Added Xenia Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton, “The Xenia community lost two young men on Wednesday afternoon following a tragic car accident. Although they attended the Greene County Career Center, both had been students at Xenia Community Schools for much of their young lives, and our community is saddened by their loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these young men, and our thoughts will continue to be with them in the difficult times ahead. Our staff and students will have access to counseling and support in the coming days.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at West Side Park, 966 Towler Road.

The crash is still under investigation. The driver of the second vehicle, a 23-year-old Brookville woman, was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Xenia Township Fire and EMS, City of Xenia Fire and EMS, and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

