Dog of the week: Ned

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Ned is a 2 to 3 year old male pit bull with black and white coloring. He has been neutered and vet checked and is ready for adoption. This cute dog can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.