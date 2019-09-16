Forum to hear update on Career Center

XENIA — The Monday, September 23 meeting of Greene County Farm Forum features an update on the progress of the new Greene County Career Center located at the south edge of Xenia between Union Road, and US 68. The site was selected because of a fairly centralized location and ease of access. The update will be given by David Deskins Superintendent of the Greene Co. Career Center.

The Monday September 23 will be held at Union United Methodist Church located at 1145 Union Road, Xenia starting at 6:30 p.m. with a meal. The meal cost is $12.00/person which will be served prior to the meeting which will start around 7:15 p.m.

Please RSVP Paul Ayres by Friday, September 20, if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379, or email Paul at payres1@woh.rr.com. Program is open to the public.