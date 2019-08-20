Candidates vying for limited seats in election

FAIRBORN — Voters will take to the polls in just more than two months to elect new candidates for seats on the Bath Township Board of Trustees, Fairborn City Council, Fairborn City School Board of Election as well as the Village of Yellow Springs Council and Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Board of Education.

The Greene County Board of Elections certified candidates Aug. 19. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Fairborn City Council

Five candidates are vying for three seats that expire on Dec. 31, 2019. The candidates running for Fairborn City Council, listed in alphabetical order, include Clinton Allen, Terry Burkert, Kevin Knepp, Rodney McCubbins and Tana Stanton. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller and Fairborn Municipal Court Judge Beth Cappelli are up for reelection, respectfully, but are running in uncontested races.

Burkert is running for reelection after being elected to council for the first time in November 2015. Council member Tim Steininger and Deputy Mayor Marilyn McCauley are each term limited, respectfully, and are not permitted to run for a seat in Fairborn City Council.

Fairborn Board of Education

Three candidates are vying for three seats on the Fairborn City Schools Board of Education. The candidates running for a seat, listed in alphabetical order, include Gerald Browning, Barbara Livie Fuente and Patrick McCoart.

Browning, McCoart and current board of education member Katie Mlod each hold seats that expire on Dec. 31 this year.

Bath Township Board of Trustees

Three candidates are vying for one seat on the Bath Township Board of Trustees. The candidates running for election, listed in alphabetical order, include Jeff Flora, Katherine (Kassie) Lester and Tim Steininger. The seat belonging to Township Trustee Steve Ross expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown is running unopposed as fiscal officer; her term for the position expires in March 2020.

Village of Yellow Springs Council

Four candidates are vying for four seats on the Village of Yellow Springs Council, as four terms expire on Dec. 31, 2019. The candidates running in the November election, listed in alphabetical order, include Laura Curliss, James Johnson, Lisa Kreeger, Marianne MacQueen. Pam Conine is running unopposed as village mayor.

Kineta Sanford was appointed in 2018 and is not seeking reelection; MacQueen and Kreeger are both incumbent candidates.

Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Board of Education

Two candidates are vying for two seats on the Yellow Springs Exempted School District Board of Education, as two terms are set to expire Dec. 31, 2019. Candidates running, listed in alphabetical order, include Sylvia Ellison and Todd Turner. Both are incumbent candidates. Turner was appointed to the board in 2018.

