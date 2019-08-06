Construction underway for new GCCC facility

XENIA — School officials got a first look at construction of the new Greene County Career Center facility, which is underway just off U.S. Route 35 near U.S. Route 68, south of Xenia.

After a wet winter, wet spring and sub-par conditions, construction is now in full speed with a completion date aimed for July 2020. If all goes as planned, students will occupy the building for the start of the school year in August 2020.

During the Aug. 1 hard hat tour, Shook Construction Project Manager Jaron Develbiss pointed out what different parts of the structure will become — an academic entrance, Main Office and Board of Education Office, Take Flight canopy, classrooms and labs, parking lots and a bus loop, and more.

Walls are already up for a multi-purpose room that will also serve as a tornado shelter.

“It’s fitting together perfectly,” Develbiss told officials during the tour. “So far, no modifications.”

Work on the site soil began in December 2018, after Greene County voters passed the levy 55 percent to 45 percent the month prior.

“We started literally on the heels of the levy because we knew we had a really aggressive time schedule,” Superintendent David Deskins said.

Deskins said he’s hearing a lot of excitement about the project when he’s out in the community.

“The support for this career center in Greene County is just amazing,” Deskins said. “For the county, it was time. It was time for us to move students into newest technologies, a newer kind of future, and the ability to be able to provide that in this location and from this facility that was given to us by our voters is nothing shy of incredible. We’re so humbled and so grateful.”

But what’s more significant, he said, is the number of GCCC graduates who are helping construct the facility this summer and through the school’s early placement and apprenticeship program.

“It excites me to see the number of workers who graduated from the career center working on this to pay it forward,” he said, adding that he’s met about a dozen of graduates on site already.

Chapel Electric of Dayton is also employing a group of Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls students and recent graduates to do work for the facility.

“That is what is really incredible to me,” Deskins said.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News School leaders meet with Shook Construction officials Aug. 1 to tour the new Greene County Career Center facility site, which is located off U.S. Route 35, near U.S. Route 68 and Union Road. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_HardHat1-1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News School leaders meet with Shook Construction officials Aug. 1 to tour the new Greene County Career Center facility site, which is located off U.S. Route 35, near U.S. Route 68 and Union Road. Greene County Career Center Superintendent David Deskins and Public Information Administrator Ron Bolender, standing next to what will be a multi-purpose room and tornado shelter, look out over construction. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_HardHat2-1.jpg Greene County Career Center Superintendent David Deskins and Public Information Administrator Ron Bolender, standing next to what will be a multi-purpose room and tornado shelter, look out over construction. A construction worker looks at plans inside the building. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_HardHat3-1.jpg A construction worker looks at plans inside the building.