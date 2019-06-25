Sheriff offering reward in homicide case

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering a monetary reward in exchange for information in the homicide case of a Yellow Springs man.

Mushroom hunters discovered the body of Leonid “Lonya” Clark, 26, in April in the Little Miami River that runs through Glen Helen Nature Preserve.

“Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office continue to follow up leads in the investigation into the death of Leonid (Lonya) Clark,” a June 25 press release said. “Multiple interviews have been conducted and tips continue to come in. At this time, we are asking for additional public help.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward “for information which allows us to make an arrest and convict the person or persons responsible for the murder of Leonid Clark.”

Anyone with information can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 937-562-4819 or Detective Duane Gilbert at 937-562-4813.

“Someone is aware of exactly what happened and who caused the death of Mr. Clark,” the release said.

Clark’s family had reported him missing to Yellow Springs Police in February after not hearing from him or seeing any activity on social media for a few weeks.

Clark, according to Yellow Springs Police Chief Brian Carlson, had been known to “go off the grid” and travel west to visit friends. But the “well-loved, nice young man,” who was well-known in the village, would normally stay in contact with his family.

A search began — including twelve Buckeye Search and Rescue K-9 units — of Glen Helen, John Bryan State Park and surrounding properties.

At the April 17 press conference, Sheriff Gene Fischer announced that the missing persons case had become a homicide case.

“The wounds on the body indicate to us that a second party is involved,” he said.

At the time, Fischer indicated the body was believed to have been dumped a quarter mile east from where it was found, then carried downstream by high waters. Carlson said the dogs would not have been able to detect a scent if the body had been frozen under water.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Whitney Vickers contributed to this report. Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.

