Fitness court now open

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn hosted a ribbon cutting June 10 to open a new fitness court at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave.

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn hosted a ribbon cutting June 10 to open a new fitness court at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave.

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn hosted a ribbon cutting June 10 to open a new fitness court at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave.

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn hosted a ribbon cutting June 10 to open a new fitness court at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave.