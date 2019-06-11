DeWine seeks federal help for tornado victims

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration and federal assistance for 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides last month.

A total of 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties during the severe storms that passed through Ohio during the evening of May 27 and into May 28.

“These storms resulted in a disaster of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the State of Ohio and affected local governments,” DeWine said. “Federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the state, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses.”

Last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency conducted a preliminary damage assessment which identified 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

“The widespread destruction of homes, apartments, and businesses, particularly in the Dayton urban areas, is tragic and will require a recovery process that could stretch over a number of years,” DeWine said. “Many of the areas affected have a high percentage of low-income families that did not have insurance. These survivors may not have the means to rebuild and/or relocate without additional support.”

DeWine requested that the 10 counties be eligible for assistance from the following programs: Individual Assistance Program; Crisis Counseling Assistance Program; Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program; Disaster Case Management Program; Disaster Legal Services Program; and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

DeWine also requested assistance from the Small Business Administration.

DeWine’s Presidential Disaster Declaration request can be found on www.Governor.Ohio.gov.