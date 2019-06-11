Count Committee gears up for 2020 census

XENIA — Greene County commissioners passed a resolution June 6 in support of the Greene County Complete Count Committee ahead of Census Day: April 1, 2020.

The committee’s kick-off meeting was last week, Executive Director of Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission Devon Shoemaker reported at the regular commissioners’ meeting. Shoemaker said the committee members will receive training for the census.

The goal of the 2020 census is to “count everyone once, only once and in the right place,” according to the county website.

“An accurate census count is vital to our community and residents’ well-being by helping planners determine where to locate schools, day-care centers, roads, public transportation, hospitals, and other activities, and is used to make decisions concerning business growth and housing needs,” the resolution, passed by all three commissioners, begins.

“It benefits everyone. It’s a win-win,” Shoemaker said.

According to the county website, more than $675 billion per year in federal and state funding is allocated to states and communities based on census data.

“It is extremely important because basically for the next 10 years, this sets the mark as to what we get in terms of federal grants and state grants and everything else. It’s based on population,” Commissioner Bob Glaser said.

Data obtained from the census also determines how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as redistricting of the state legislatures, county and city councils and voting districts, according to the commissioners.

“Even from the state perspective it could have an impact on our representation in Washington, D.C.,” Commissioner Tom Koogler said.

For the first time, individuals will be able to respond to the census online, as well as by phone and mail. Households will receive a notice in the mail beginning in mid-March to complete the census, the county website states. In May, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin following up in person with households that haven’t responded.

Community members can also join the census team. The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the count in temporary roles. Individuals must be 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen to be eligible. The pay rate for a census taker position in Greene County is $16 per hour.

To apply, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs

To learn more about the census, visit the county website at bit.ly/2WjcYtO or visit 2020census.gov

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

