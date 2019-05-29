Relieving our neighbors: How to help

The Foodbank in Dayton (56 Armor Place, Dayton) is distributing water and food through their drive-through.

To ask the Xenia Boys for help, visit their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/311JZhU.

All YMCA of Greater Dayton facilities are open until May 31 for persons with a photo ID in need of showers and recharging cell phones.

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry will serve Beavercreek residents with a picture ID and proof of Greene County residence 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30.

To search for a missing loved one, visit RedCross.org/SafeandWell or Safeandwell.org. Residents impacted by the tornadoes can also visit the site to notify family and friends that they are safe.

Shelters provide a safe place to stay, meals, water, information on assistance and access to professional crisis counselors. Red Cross emergency response vehicles and the Salvation Army will deliver lunches and water to affected neighborhoods, as well as distribute cleaning and relief supplies in areas where residents are able to safely return to their homes to begin working on their recovery.

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County communities are coming together to help their own.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed that several tornadoes ripped through the region late May 27 into the early morning hours of May 28.

Surveys are still ongoing, but a 7 p.m. update May 29 from NWS reported 16 tornadoes total, with 12 in the Miami Valley: EF3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood; EF3 across Beavercreek Township; EF2 in northeast Montgomery County, south of Vandalia; EF0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg; EF3 in Celina, Mercer County; EF1 in New Madison, Darke County; EF2 in West Milton, Miami County; EF1 northeast of Jamestown, Greene/Fayette counties; EF2 northeast of Jamestown, Greene/Fayette counties; EF1 west of Wapakoneta, Auglaize County; EF0 near Waynesfield, Auglaize County; EF1 two miles south of Hollansburg, Darke County.

Many have lost power, some are in need of drinking water, others have lost their homes and belongings.

Here’s how to help:

Donate monetarily

The American Red Cross is asking for monetary donations as volunteers and staff continue to provide shelter, food, supplies and assistance to affected communities.

“During disasters such as these, many members of the community offer to donate goods to help those who have been displaced,” an American Red Cross release said. “We appreciate the good intentions, but financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to the people who need it most. It takes time and money to sort, store and distribute donated items. Monetary donations allow us to be flexible in the help we deliver and ensure that we can provide what people need most.”

Those interested in helping can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Xenia Boys have a Wright-Patt Credit Union account set up under “Xenia Boys.”

Donate blood

The Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O positive blood and is calling on donors for help.

CBC is asking people who are type O to donate blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 South Main St. Donors can visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE to schedule the best time to donate.

People in good health, age 17 and over (age 16 with signed parental consent) can give blood.

Type O positive is the most common blood type (37 percent of the population) and is therefore needed by many patients. Type O positive is the universal blood type for all positive RH factor (O, A, B, and AB positive) patients.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center is under a water boil advisory and is experiencing low water pressure but is operating at full capacity.

CBC is asking donors to support blood drives and to keep appointments if possible to help replenish the blood supply. Blood drives will be held on Saturday, June 1:

Oakwood Community Center — 105 Patterson Road, Oakwood, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church — 7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. — 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Donate water & more

Snap Fitness (1822 West Park Square, Xenia) is collecting water, canned goods and dog and cat food/supplies. The Xenia Boys will distribute locally.

Uptown Charley’s (82 B Seaman Drive, Jamestown) is collecting bottled water, gallons of water and canned food through May 31. The Xenia Boys will distribute locally.

Domino’s Pizza (17 N Allison Ave., Xenia) is collecting water and canned goods. The Xenia Boys will distribute locally.

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry (541 Ledbetter Road #C, Xenia) is accepting donations of water. Bring water to the back door of the pantry between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Do not leave anything outside unattended.

Rural King (1900 Progress Drive, Xenia) is accepting donations of water, non-perishable food, toiletries, first aid supplies, dish and laundry soap, blankets and washcloths, pet supplies, kids’ books and toys and baby supplies to distribute locally.

Day Yoga Studio is collecting non-perishable food and water donations at all of its locations.

The Foodbank in Dayton is accepting food and bottled water donations 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, May 30 at its warehouse (56 Armor Place, Dayton) and in their drive-through.

Volunteer

The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers, but training is required. Sign up at redcross.org/volunteer.

To volunteer for the Xenia Boys, visit their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/311JZhU.

To volunteer at The Foodbank in Dayton, contact Sean at 937-461-0265 x 27 or email smitchell@thefoodbankdayton.org. Volunteers should wear closed toed shoes and volunteers must be age 14 or older to work in the warehouse, but other options are available.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News People look through the shattered window of a business May 28 near North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_ABLookingWindow-3.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News People look through the shattered window of a business May 28 near North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com